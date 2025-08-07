J-K should become state again as soon as possible: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Aug 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir should become a state again as soon as possible, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the National Tribal Festival in the frontier Gurez sector in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, Abdullah said it has been a long time since the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to restore J-K's statehood "as soon as possible".

"When the court gave its ruling in the Article 370 case, there were two important aspects in that. One was related to (assembly) elections, that elections should be conducted within a timeframe. The court also talked about statehood, saying statehood should be restored to Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible," Abdullah said.

"Now, a lot of time has passed since then. We want Jammu and Kashmir to become a state again as soon as possible," the chief minister added.

Referring to the tribal festival, Abdullah said such events promote cultural exchanges.

"I hope more people will like to visit Gurez after this festival. The people got an opportunity, people from Gujarat a Tamil Nadu came here, and they also got an opportunity for the first time to see the culture of a different area. This is the benefit of such festivals, we get to know about different cultures and cuisines that a big country like India has to offer," he added.

To a question about promoting border tourism, Abdullah said that when the borders remain calm, the government will itself push for border tourism.

We want tourism to increase in areas like Gurez, Tangdhar Keran and Machil. Similarly, border tourism will be promoted in Jammu as well. This is a way to reduce unemployment in these areas and improve the economy of the people, the chief minister said.

Tribal groups from different regions of the country showcased their vibrant cultures at the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, "Our tribal communities are the living soul of India's cultural diversity. Festivals like these strengthen the bonds of unity and mutual respect across regions." Earlier, the chief minister flagged off rafting in the Kishanganga river in the Gurez valley.

He said with nature as its playground, Gurez is set to become a premier destination for adventure seekers.

Abdullah also held a public interaction at the Dawar area of Gurez, where he listened to the concerns put forth by residents and assured their redressal. PTI SSB KSS KSS