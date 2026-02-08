J-K: Shrine board approves initiatives to posit Mata Vaishno Devi as India's leading spiritual destination

Jammu, Feb 8 (PTI) The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Sunday approved a series of initiatives aimed at transforming the revered pilgrimage site and the surrounding region into one of India's most prominent spiritual destinations, an official spokesman said.

A committee has also been constituted to assess strategies for increasing pilgrim footfall and expanding facilities for devotees to enhance the pilgrimage experience, he said, adding that the panel has been asked to present its recommendations to the board.

The initiatives were cleared during a board meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, the spokesman said.

"A series of high-impact decisions have been finalised to completely transform the shrine and its surrounding region into India's leading and most vibrant spiritual destination," the spokesman said.

Giving details, he said the shrine board has approved three initiatives including an international museum dedicated to the spiritual heritage of 'Maa Shakti', a light-and-sound spectacle, and a documentary on the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

The board has also decided to fill vacant positions, with the recruitment process to begin soon, the spokesman said.

Formulation and phased implementation of a rehabilitation plan for service providers along the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route, like ponywallas and 'pithu' operators, has been approved, in line with the directives of the National Green Tribunal.

The shrine board has resolved to prioritise purchases from local self-help groups, women, and young entrepreneurs to boost the regional economy, the spokesperson said, adding that the board plans to source Mata's offerings locally, channelling funds into community growth.

The board has also approved establishment of coaching centres offering free NEET preparation to youth from surrounding areas.

He said since the revered shrine puts the city of Katra -- the base camp for the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage -- on the global map, the board has decided to contribute to the city's development.

"It is Board's resolve to make Katra clean, vibrant, and equipped with modern infrastructure for residents and the millions who arrive as pilgrims," he said.

The board has also decided to spearhead development in the sports sector across the Jammu region -- honing young talents, safeguarding youth health, and transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a national sports powerhouse, the spokesperson added.