J-K: Shutdown in Katra against ropeway project enters sixth day

Reasi/Jammu, Dec 30 (PTI) The shutdown in Katra against the proposed Vaishno Devi ropeway project entered its sixth day on Monday, as youth continued a hunger strike demanding the release of several individuals detained by police during the protests.

Advertisment

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti called for the shutdown on Wednesday, announcing that all activities would remain suspended during the bandh in Katra, the base camp for Mata Vaishno Devi.

Shivani Jamwal, wife of detained Samiti leader Bhupinder Singh, joined the protestors and threatened to commit self-immolation if her husband and others were not released immediately, citing their deteriorating condition in police detention.

All shops, restaurants, and business establishments remained closed and traffic was off the roads, for the sixth consecutive day in the holy town following the Samiti's call for the protest.

Advertisment

The bandh has crippled normal life in one of the busiest towns in the country, as thousands of pilgrims arrive daily to pay obeisance at the cave shrine. The number of devotees visiting the cave shrine has decreased in the wake of the shutdown.

"The bandh will continue until the government shelves the ropeway project. It is a battle for survival and dignity, besides ensuring the continuance of the pilgrimage through Mata's traditional route," the Samiti spokesperson said.

He alleged that the government is deliberately worsening the situation by refusing to release the detainees or engage in dialogue with the Samiti.

Advertisment

Five youths have been on a hunger strike since Wednesday night, demanding the release of 18 members of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, who were detained during a protest march against the ropeway project in Katra.

Several protesters, including two Samiti leaders—Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand—were among those detained by the police during Wednesday''s march.

Bhupinder Singh's wife, Shivani Jamwal said "I will commit self-immolation if my husband and others are not released by this evening." She alleged that the detainees' health is deteriorating and added that "They have lost weight and are in a bad state of health." Criticising political parties for exploiting the issue, she said "They come here to play politics but have failed to secure the release of our loved ones." Jamwal urged the Lieutenant Governor and administration to intervene and said that some detainees have severe health conditions, making it imperative for the government to release them immediately.

Advertisment

Last month, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board announced plans to install a ropeway to facilitate access to the temple for senior citizens, children, and others who find it challenging to climb the 13-km-long track to the cave shrine.

The proposed Rs 250-crore ropeway project will connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, leading to the cave shrine in Reasi district. PTI AB OZ OZ