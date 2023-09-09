J-K SIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward for information on advocate's killers

Srinagar, Sep 9 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information about the killers of Babar Qadri, an advocate shot dead by militants in 2020.

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) said in a public notice, "A cash reward of Rs 10,00,000 (Rs 10 lakh) is announced for those providing information leading to the arrest of the persons involved in the killing of senior advocate of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Babar Qadri … who was killed by terrorists on 24.09.2020 at his residence." The agency said the identity of the informer will be kept highly confidential.

"Those having any information can contact us at the mobile/WhatsApp/Telegram/Signal number 9103998467 and email sitsiabq62@gmail.com," it said.

Qadri was shot dead by militants in his residence in the Hawal area here.

The police had earlier said Saqib Manzoor, the deputy commander of The Resistance Front, was involved in Qadri's killing. Manzoor was killed in an encounter in the city in August 2021 along with Abbas Sheikh, the outfit's chief commander. PTI SSB SZM