J-K: SIA arrests narcotic smuggler absconding for 3 years

Srinagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) Wednesday said it has arrested a notorious drug smuggler who had been absconding for the last three years in a narco-terror case.

Zafraan Khan, a resident of Mohra Dawran area of Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, was arrested on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the SIA said.

He said Khan, who was evading arrest for the last three years, was apprehended by a special SIA team from Kathua district.

"His arrest marks a severe blow to narco-terror module backed by Pakistan-based terror handlers. This module was involved in smuggling of narcotic substances through LoC in Uri sector and subsequent transportation and sale in both the Kashmir valley and Jammu region. Sale proceeds of these narcotic substances were later channelised to sustain the waning terrorism in J-K," the spokesperson said.

The arrest was made in a case registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act pertaining to the recovery of one kg heroin, seven kg poppy straw and four kg poppy seeds, he said.

The chargesheet in this case has already been filed against five members of this narco-terror module. Khan's arrest would help the SIA track forward and backward linkages in this case with a view to dismantle the narco-terror modules operating in the valley, he added.

Over the months, SIA Kashmir has intensified its crackdown against narco-terror networks across the Kashmir valley. Last week, another notorious terror handler Abdul Rashid Bhat who was absconding for more than two years was arrested from Pulwama. PTI SSB KVK KVK