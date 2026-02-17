J-K: SIA files chargesheet against 2 accused operating from Pakistan in UAPA case

Srinagar, Feb 17 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against two persons from the Union Territory for carrying out anti-national activities from Pakistan, officials said.

The comprehensive chargesheet was filed before a competent court against Altaf Hussain Wagay and Shabir Ahmad Sheikh for their involvement in unlawful and anti-national activities linked to the proscribed terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, a police spokesman said.

Wagay is a resident of Reban Gund Behram in Shopian district, while Sheikh is from Rampora in Kulgam district.

The spokesman said both Wagay and Sheikh were presently operating from across the border.

"The case pertains to the dissemination and propagation of anti-national, secessionist, and pro-terrorist content through various social media platforms with the intent to radicalize youth and disturb public order in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir," he said.

He said an FIR was registered at police station CIK/SIA Kashmir under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after credible inputs revealed that Pakistan-based proscribed terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad along with their proxies and sympathizers, were engaged in a coordinated conspiracy to disseminate anti-India and secessionist propaganda through online and offline channels.

"The objective of this campaign was to challenge the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, incite disaffection, and radicalize impressionable youth to further terrorist activities," he added.

During the investigation, SIA Kashmir successfully identified multiple social media accounts operated under pseudonyms by the accused persons to evade detection by law enforcement agencies.

"Their active role in spreading secessionist ideology, promoting terrorism, and attempting to undermine the lawful administrative framework has been established," the spokesman said.

He said further investigation in respect of other suspects and associated conspirators is continuing under the relevant provisions of law. PTI MIJ KVK KVK