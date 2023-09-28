J-K: SIA summons two absconders involved in narco-terror case in Poonch

Jammu, Sep 28 (PTI) The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has summoned two absconders involved in a narco-terrorism case to its office by putting up notices at their houses in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The duo, Mohmmad Liyaqat and Safdar Hussain of Karmara village, are involved in a case of narco-terrorism registered against them in Poonch on May 31 this year, they said.

The accused were booked under various IPC sections including 307 (attempt to murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 121 (waging war against India) and the Arms Act.

A team of SIA pasted notices on their houses in Karmara village seeking their presence in its office here.

Advertisment

"You are not being arrested by me subject to the following conditions and in continuation to the investigation of the above case it will be your duty to comply with the terms of the notice and you will produce yourself to give your statement, explanation and reply on October 3 at 10 am at SIA headquarters at Miran Sahib in Jammu," Deputy Superintendent of SIA said in the notice on Wednesday.

Several people involved in this narco-terrorism case have been arrested since May 31 but the duo have been on the run since then, the officials said.

On May 31, the security forces established a cordon in Poonch and apprehended three local narcotics terrorists with weapons, ammunition, and drugs. After questioning them, several of their associates were also arrested, but the duo evaded the arrest. PTI AB AB KVK KVK