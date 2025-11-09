J-K: SIM vendor inspection drive launched in Kishtwar, Kathua to curb illegal distribution

Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday launched an extensive inspection drive across SIM vendor outlets in Kashmir district to enhance security and curb unauthorised distribution, an official said.

All gazetted officers and station house officers carried out the inspections of SIM vendor outlets in their respective jurisdictions as part of this coordinated district-wide exercise, a police spokesman said.

During the drive, he said, vendors were directed to maintain complete records of all issued SIM cards, strictly follow KYC (Know Your Customer) guidelines, and refrain from selling fake or pre-activated SIM cards.

The inspections also emphasised the importance of keeping detailed records related to recharges, duplicate SIM issuance, and logs for lost or damaged SIM cards, along with the corresponding customer details, the spokesman added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Naresh Singh, reiterated the importance of transparency and integrity in the SIM issuance process to prevent potential misuse.

He also advised mobile phone sellers and repair technicians to maintain accurate transaction records, including customer identification details, to ensure accountability and public safety.

Police will continue to monitor vendor activities and conduct similar inspections in the future to strengthen compliance and reinforce telecom-related security measures across the district, the officer said.

A similar drive was also conducted in the Udhampur district a few days ago, the spokesman said, adding that another comprehensive drive targeting SIM card vendor outlets was conducted across the Kathua district over the last two days.

"This initiative aims to strengthen the verification process for new SIM registrations and curb the potential misuse of mobile connectivity," he said. PTI TAS TAS MPL MPL