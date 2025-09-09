J-K: Sinha offers condolences to Udhampur SSP over daughter's death, visits house

Jammu, Sep 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday called on Udhampur Senior Superintendent of Police Amod Ashok Nagpure at his house to offer his condolences over the death of the officer's daughter.

On August 3, Nagpure's daughter died after a brief illness. She had had a fever the previous couple of days.

Sinha, who was visiting Udhampur to meet the flood-affected people and review the restoration of Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Thard, visited the official residence of Nagpure. PTI AB VN VN