J-K speaker allows discussion beyond 'zero hour' in one-time exception

Srinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Thursday allowed the legislators to raise issues beyond the 'zero hour' as an exception.

"Today, I am allowing members to raise certain important issues beyond the Zero Hour. It is a one-time exception and will not form a precedent for future proceedings," Rather said, while allowing MLAs to speak on public issues, including the plight of the flood victims.

Earlier, Rather rejected an adjournment motion moved by MLA Pawan Kumar Gupta for a discussion on the post-flood situation in the Union Territory.

The speaker said the House rules (Rule 58) do not permit an adjournment motion to be taken up after it has already been rejected in a session.

He said issues related to the people's grievances and their rehabilitation must be taken up in the House and accorded equal priority.

Initiating the debate, Gupta said extensive damage was caused to residential structures, schools, and other public infrastructure by the floods in August in the Jammu division, including his own constituency.

The relief efforts so far have been both inadequate and delayed, leaving affected people in continued hardship, he said.