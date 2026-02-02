J-K speaker assures adequate time for all members, seeks cooperation for smooth Budget session

Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Monday sought members’ support for the success of the Budget session, saying while democracy allows room for differences of opinion, all members must respect one another and avoid unnecessary confrontation. He also assured members that they would be given adequate time during the 27-day-long Budget session, which will have two daily sittings in its first half till February 19.

Rather urged members to use the session to highlight and seek redressal of public issues from their respective constituencies.

“This House represents the hopes, aspirations and trust of the people who have chosen us and sent us here. Serving those people is not only a privilege but also a profound responsibility,” the Speaker said shortly after tabling the Lieutenant Governor’s address in the House.

Describing the session as extremely valuable, Rather said there is undoubtedly room for differences of opinion in a democracy.

“However, these differences should be expressed in a dignified manner. We must respect one another and avoid getting entangled in unnecessary confrontations. We must remember that whatever we do here is being watched by the people outside…we must act with great caution. Even a small mistake will be noticed by those who have sent us here,” the speaker said.

As the first part of the session concludes on February 19, the maximum budget-related work should be completed by then, he said, adding the Budget session will have two sittings, in accordance with the rules, which state that the House can sit until 5 pm.

Assuring sufficient opportunity to the members to speak in the House, he said while it may not be possible to accommodate everyone fully, but an attempt will be made to accommodate as many members as possible, because this is the one opportunity when you present the issues of your constituencies before the government and seek solutions.

“You will be given sufficient opportunity; how you utilise this time is up to you. But I want to say one thing clearly: people want solutions to their problems; they do not want disruptions. Disruptions are unacceptable in any form. Unfortunately, disruptions and interruptions sometimes occur, and people are not happy about it,” he said.

Referring to himself, he said he has been a lawmaker since 1977 without any break and that noise and disorder cannot satisfy your constituents.

“You can make your point effectively through polite language, decency, and ethics. Convening this session costs money, and that money belongs to the people. We are representatives of the people, and the funds are also public money. We must respect that,” he said.

He said they should not give the people any opportunity to say that their representatives go there only to create disorder and do not raise their issues.

Maintaining discipline in this House is his duty, the speaker said he will ensure discipline. “I will not tolerate any attempt to disrupt order under any circumstances.” However, he said he wants that the situation should never arise where the Chair is compelled to take strict action.

“We are elected representatives of nearly one lakh people each; therefore, we must set an example of discipline. We must teach people how to speak and how to raise public issues,” he added. PTI TAS TAS DV DV