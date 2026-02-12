J-K: Speaker assures discussion on social media smear campaigns against legislators

Jammu, Feb 12 (PTI) Taking cognisance of concerns raised by members across party lines over online smear campaigns, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Thursday assured a separate half-an-hour discussion on the issue during the ongoing budget session.

The issue was raised in the House amid allegations that fake social media accounts and politically motivated handles were circulating defamatory content and misleading videos against elected representatives, damaging their reputation and undermining the dignity of the House.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government informed the assembly that a dedicated media monitoring cell has been established in the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) to track and counter fake and misleading information in real time.

Replying to a starred question by MLA R S Pathania, Education Minister Sakeena Itoo said the DIPR issued 28 rebuttals related to fake news and misinformation from April 1, 2025, to January 31, 2026. Of these, 20 were issued through press releases and eight through the department's official social media handles.

She said the media monitoring cell continuously scans websites, news channels and social media platforms, and promptly issues rebuttals upon identifying misleading content.

However, the minister said regulation or suspension of websites, digital platforms, online news channels or private fact checking units (FCUs) does not fall within the scope of the information department.

Itoo said all government departments have designated nodal officers to monitor department-specific fake news while imposition of fines against individuals, organisations or corporate entities for spreading fake news does not come under the purview of the information department.

Regarding cyber security preparedness, the minister said comprehensive multi-layered measures have been undertaken to strengthen digital infrastructure across departments.

National Conference legislators and BJP leaders Sham Lal Sharma and Balwant Singh Mankotia also supported Pathania, pressing the chair to permit a discussion on what they described as a "serious issue," alleging sustained attempts by certain elements to tarnish the image of legislators and the House.

With members demanding accountability for those operating fake accounts and spreading defamatory material, the speaker directed the matter be listed separately for detailed discussion during the ongoing session.

"The concern raised by the members, in my view, is the concern of the entire House… every day, someone's dignity is being tarnished," Itoo said.

"I sincerely request that action should be taken against them, and they should be punished," she said, also urging politicians to self-introspect.

Senior BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma said, "I can show proof that all 90 members sitting inside this House have been subjected to certain kinds of abusive and unparliamentary language. We are constantly being targeted with unparliamentary remarks. We have come here to discuss important public issues," Sharma said.

The BJP legislators also raised the issue of a three-time former MLA being allowed entry to the assembly complex despite not being a present member of the House.

Without naming anyone but apparently referring to Harsh Dev Singh, they said around dozen FIRs have been registered against the former legislator, who was once recognised with an award for the best legislator.

"If someone has lost elections three times, how is that our fault? Even after recounting, the results were the same. We have raised this issue in the House and I believe action will have to be taken in this matter," Sharma said as BJP legislators protested over the issue.

The speaker said he has taken note of it, urging BJP MLAs to return their seats.

Earlier, Food and Supplies Minister Satish Sharma apologised for his remarks against Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma and his uncle, BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma, during a debate on Monday.