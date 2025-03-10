J-K speaker condemns attack on MLA Rameshwar Singh in Kathua

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Monday condemned the attack on independent MLA Rameshwar Singh in Kathua after the legislator raised the issue in the House and sought action against those responsible.

As the assembly convened for the day, Singh walked to the corner of the well of the House to raise the issue and demanded an inquiry. He was supported by members of the National Conference.

"I demand a time-bound inquiry into this attack and urge the Speaker to set an example in this regard," he said.

The Bani MLA was manhandled on Saturday night by a group of protestors when he visited the sub-district hospital at Billawar to meet the families of three deceased civilians.

BJP MLA Satesh Sharma, the local legislator of the area where the killings of three civilians took place in Billawar, alleged the independent MLA had come to politicise the issue.

Condemning the incident, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said, "I received adjournment motions from member regarding the attack on him. We condemn it. The entire House condemns it. Action should be taken against those involved."

The bodies of three civilians — Varun Singh (15) and his uncles Yogesh Singh (32) and Darshan Singh (40) — were found in the Ishu nullah in the remote Malhar area in the higher reaches of Kathua district on Saturday. They went missing on March 5 while en route to a wedding.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the incident in the House on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary told reporters outside the assembly, "What happened in Kathua is unfortunate. Three people were killed while on their way to a wedding in Kathua." He said the police, who are responsible for ensuring safety, should be held accountable and provide an explanation.

Speaking to reporters, the Bani MLA said some people were trying to vitiate the atmosphere, and that he was assaulted for having raised the issue of a Gujjar youth Makhan Din who had died by suicide after alleged police torture.