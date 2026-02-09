J-K Speaker orders inquiry into MLA carrying microphone in Assembly

Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather expressed serious concern on Monday regarding reports of an MLA bringing a microphone into the House, and instructed officials to investigate the issue thoroughly and take appropriate action. The Speaker's comments came after National Conference MLA Altaf Ahmad Wani raised the issue that People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Parra had allegedly brought a microphone into the House.

Rather asserted that it is unethical for a member to bring a microphone into the House. "I take serious note of this matter," he stated.

He further directed the Assembly Secretariat to examine the issue thoroughly and initiate appropriate action in accordance with the rules. PTI AB AB MPL MPL