J-K: Speaker reviews arrangements for upcoming Assembly session

Srinagar, Oct 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Wednesday convened a high-level meeting here to review arrangements for the upcoming session of the House, scheduled to begin on October 23.

During the meeting at the Assembly Secretariat here, the Speaker impressed upon the officers from various departments to put in place all required facilities and ensure that all necessary preparations are made in advance, an official said.

"It is our collective responsibility to ensure the smooth functioning of the assembly, and all departments have to be prepared in advance in this regard," he said.

He asked the General Administration Department to ensure that the reply to questions raised in the House shall reach the Assembly Secretariat at the earliest instructions be issued to all the departments in this regard.

The Speaker also called upon the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs that Government Bills be forwarded to the Assembly Secretariat well in time and necessary instructions be issued to all the concerned departments.

He called upon the Information Department to ensure proper coverage of the proceedings of the House.

The Information Technology Department was asked to ensure Wifi and Internet Services with High Speed and the installation of Routers wherever required before the ensuing Assembly Session.

He also asked the security agencies for deployment of adequate staff well versed with Parliamentary traditions within the premises of J&K Legislative Assembly at Srinagar, and to make adequate arrangements for the safety and security of legislators.