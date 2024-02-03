J-K: Special Investigation Unit files charge sheet against Gagran terror attack accused

Srinagar, Feb 3 (PTI) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against six people in a case relating to terror attack on labourers in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir last year.

The SIU Shopian produced a comprehensive charge sheet in the attack on non-local labourers that took place in Gagran last July.

"The charge sheet has been produced before Court of Special Judge (NIA Court) Kulgam today, against the six accused persons," a police spokesman said.

He said the accused in the case are Adnan Shafi, Zahid Ahmad Shah, Hanzil Yaqoob Shah (deceased), Danish Hameed Thoker alias Muslim Bhai (deceased), Hazim Rashid Sheikh, and Midhat Ahmad Dar.

During investigation, the accused were found involved in the heinous attack on labourers living in a rented accommodation in Gagran area of Shopian, causing serious injuries to three of them.

The court has fixed February 20 as the next date for hearing of the case.

"The proceedings aim to bring justice to the victims and their families, ensuring accountability for the perpetrators involved in this reprehensible act," the spokesman said. PTI MIJ VN VN