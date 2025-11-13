J-K: Special security drive at Jammu station as Railways intensifies vigil

Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) The Northern Railway on Thursday conducted a special drive at the Jammu railway station as part of enhanced security measures, officials said.

The move comes in the wake of a high-intensity blast in a slow-moving car near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening, killing 13 people.

"Special security drives are conducted periodically at various railway stations in the Jammu division of Northern Railway to ensure passenger safety," Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal said.

The special security drive was carried out by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), dog squad, and officials from the commercial department, he added.

The Jammu station and the surrounding railway premises were thoroughly checked, Singhal said.

"Passenger luggage, platforms, and arriving and departing trains were checked using metal detectors and dog squads. The waiting room, reservation counters, booking office, and parcel office were specially inspected," he added.

Passengers were informed about security precautions during the drive. "The primary objective of this special security operation is to ensure normal rail traffic at the station without causing inconvenience to passengers," Singhal said.

He added that officials have instructed railway staff at the Jammu station to exercise special caution while on duty.

"Passengers are urged to remain vigilant during their journey and not to touch any suspicious object, and immediately inform security personnel or contact railway helpline numbers 139 and 182," he said. PTI AB ARB ARB ARB