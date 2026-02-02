J-K: Special trains to run between Katra, Srinagar for two days to ease passenger rush

Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) The Northern Railway's Jammu division has decided to operate an additional pair of special trains between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar over the next two days for the benefit of travellers and tourists visiting snow-bound Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The special reserved trains will operate on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SMVD) Katra-Srinaga-SMVD Katra on February 3 and February 4, respectively, to accomodate the heavy rush of passengers currently visiting the Valley, a railway spokesman said.

On February 3, Train No 04627 will depart from SMVD Katra at 8.10 am and arrive in Srinagar at 11.10 am. The return service, Train No 04628, will leave Srinagar at 2.00 pm the same day and reach SMVD Katra at 5.00 pm. Both services will halt at Banihal.

On February 4, Train No 04629 will depart from SMVD Katra at 10 am and reach Srinagar at 1.30 pm. Its return journey, Train No 04630, will depart from Srinagar at 3.00 pm and arrive at SMVD Katra at 6.00 pm. The service will also have a stoppage at Banihal.

Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, said similar special reserved trains were operated on January 27 and 28.

"The service proved very beneficial for the people of Kashmir as well as tourists. Prioritising passenger convenience once again, the special train is being operated afresh," he said. PTI TAS AKY