J-K: SPO arrested for drug peddling in Udhampur

Jammu: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was arrested for alleged drug peddling and heroin was recovered from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said.

A police team, while patrolling in the Udhampur area, intercepted a suspicious person. Upon spotting the police party, he attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended, they said.

During checking, heroin was recovered from his possession, leading to his arrest, they added, adding that the accused was identified as Michael Jackson, an SPO posted at the District Police Lines in Udhampur.

A case has been registered at Udhampur Police Station, and further investigation is underway, officials said. PTI AB NB NB