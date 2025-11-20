J-K: Srinagar police receives recognition for recovery of lost, stolen phones

Srinagar, Nov 20 (PTI) The Srinagar police has been recognised for its mobile recovery performance by the Centre, as it traced and recovered around 900 stolen or lost phones in over two years, valued at Rs 3.5 crore, an official said on Thursday.

The Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal has accorded the "best-performing district in the North Zone" distinction to Srinagar.

A police official said the recognition was conferred by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, during the Annual Security Conference for North Zone Licensed Service Areas (LSAs) and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), held recently in Himachal Pradesh.

"The accolade underscores the exceptional performance of the Srinagar police in tracing and recovering around 900 stolen or lost mobile phones, collectively valued at approximately Rs 3.5 crores," the official said. The number accounts for recoveries made since the launch of the CEIR on May 17, 2023.

He said this achievement reflects the professionalism, technological expertise, and commitment to public service of the Srinagar police.

Following the accomplishment, SSP Srinagar, G V Sundeep Chakravarthy, felicitated the team members with certificates of appreciation.

The team worked under the supervision of Dy SP, Headquarters, Syed Sleet Shah, and comprised Inspectors Mohammad Aslam and Mohammad Iqbal, and Constable Yawar Majid, the official added.

While presenting the certificates, Chakravarthy commended the officers for their "exemplary dedication" and encouraged them to maintain their momentum with continued perseverance and public-centric service. PTI SSB PRK PRK