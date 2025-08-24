J-K: SSB exams cancelled after paper leak allegations spark outrage

Srinagar, Aug 24 (PTI) Allegations of a paper leak ahead of a recruitment test emerged in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, with political parties criticising the ruling National Conference (NC) for "wrecking the future" of the youth, prompting the cancellation of the examination.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) announced the cancellation of the written test and said they would be held afresh.

In an order, the JKSSB stated the OMR-based written examination was scheduled for Sunday from 11.00 am across 35 examination venues in Jammu and Srinagar. However, due to weather-related exigencies, the timings were rescheduled to 12.00 noon. The examination was successfully conducted across 34 venues, but could not be conducted at one venue.

"In view of the above, it has been decided by the Board to cancel the OMR-Based Examination for the posts of Junior Engineer (Electrical), Power Development Department, conducted on 24.08.2025 and shall be conducted afresh," the order said.

The fresh dates for the examination shall be notified separately, it added.

Earlier, social media was flooded with videos purportedly showing candidates outside the examination hall at Kothi Bagh Higher Secondary School attempting to answer questions from the test for the Junior Engineer (Electrical) positions. Many claimed that the question paper was available on social media before the examination.

Subsequently, protests erupted outside the centre against the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB).

Political parties directed their ire at the NC, asserting that the paper leak represented a "blow" to the youth of J-K.

"After banning books and locking schools, the sale of SSB exam papers by the government is yet another blow to J&K's youth. This is the so-called 'youth package' for a region where 65% of the population is under 35," the PDP said in a post on X.

"Scam after scam, and now another SSB paper leak. Students are seen openly trying to solve problems, yet after banning books and locking schools, the government's sale of exam papers is another blow to J&K's youth," PDP leader and MLA Pulwama Waheed Para said.

Iltija Mufti, another leader from the PDP, slammed the NC government for "wrecking" the future of the youth who had placed their faith in the party.

"Youngsters across J&K placed an overwhelming faith in the NC, hoping for transparency in recruitment exams after electing them. But I'm appalled at how the NC government is wrecking their future because of their sheer incompetence to even conduct today's JE Electrical Exam at Kothi Bagh Centre," Mufti said on X.

Mufti added that instead of promoting transparency, "today's paper leak suggests that this government is becoming a den of corruption".

Peoples' Conference chief Sajad Lone termed the paper leak as 'brazen daylight robbery' in recruitment.

"We have finally made it. We are top in scams. This is nothing short of brazen daylight robbery in recruitment. Will someone please tell us what is happening?" he said in a post on X.

Lone alleged that candidates for the JE electrical examinations were initially asked to leave the exam halls because the paper was cancelled. He claimed that some students continued taking the exams, and later, they were all requested to come back in again.

"The paper is on social media well before the aspirants are ready to take the exam. Will heads roll, or will we be dished out yet another round of third-grade fiction?" Lone, who is also an MLA from Handwara, questioned.

Ruling NC Lok Sabha MP Aga Ruhullah commented that this was "yet another collapse" of the JKSSB system, and blamed the Lieutenant Governor's administration.

"This is the direct result of a wrecked setup overseen by an unelected and unaccountable establishment," Ruhullah said in a post on X.

He claimed that the scams that began under the "so-called LG's watch have not stopped".

"Instead of safeguarding the future of our youth, books are being banned and schools taken over; the unresolved issue of reservation is taking a further toll on the future of youth," he said.

The Srinagar MP called on the elected government to reassess its role and approach as "the current path is failing our youth and our identity". PTI SSB MPL MPL