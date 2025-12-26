J-K: SSP Kathua reviews security preparedness in mountainous belts ahead of New Year

Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma on Friday visited the mountainous belts of Kathua district to review the operational preparedness of Special Operations Group units, officials said.

In view of the prevailing security scenario, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) visited the Billawar and Malhar areas.

Accompanied by other officers, she reviewed security arrangements as part of the winter strategy to maintain heightened alertness ahead of the new year, a police spokesperson said.

During the visit, Sharma inspected the Guddu Falal area of Billawar and the Katli area of Malhar to assess ground-level security measures. She interacted with Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel and reviewed their operational readiness, the spokesperson said.

Officers and jawans deployed in the area were instructed to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to standard operating procedures during cordon and search operations, officials said.

The Superintendent of Police, Upper Kathua, briefed the SSP on the strategies of SOG units to counter the activities of anti-national elements. The briefing also highlighted the operational requirements of personnel deployed in the field.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining peace, SSP Sharma directed officers to remain proactive in their respective jurisdictions. She stressed the need for strong coordination among various security agencies to effectively address potential challenges, the officials said.