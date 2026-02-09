J-K: SSP reviews anti-terror grid, security preparedness in Kishtwar

Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Naresh Singh chaired a comprehensive security review meeting on Monday with a primary focus on strengthening the anti-terror grid and overall security preparedness in the district, officials said. The meeting, part of a series of strategic review exercises, assessed compliance with previous directives, evaluated the prevailing security scenario and reviewed preparedness to counter any potential terror threats, officials said.

Officers from the sub-divisions of Kishtwar, Chatroo, Atholi and Marwah, which are currently under massive search operations to track down terrorists, attended the meeting and briefed the SSP on ground-level security concerns, operational challenges and progress achieved in maintaining area domination.

Emphasising counter-terror operations, Singh stressed the need for sustained field presence, enhanced community engagement and strict adherence to law-and-order protocols to maintain peace and security in the district.

He directed officers to remain extra vigilant in sensitive and vulnerable areas and generate actionable intelligence to pre-empt attempts by anti-national elements to disturb peace.

A detailed assessment of the overall security environment, including vigilance in remote and border areas, checkpoint operations and quick response mechanisms, was carried out during the meeting, officials said.

Officials noted that security forces were maintaining sustained dominance through cordon-and-search operations (CASOs), intensified night patrolling and close coordination with Army and CRPF units.

The SSP directed further strengthening of Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and expansion of CCTV surveillance in high-risk zones to enhance real-time monitoring and rapid response capability.

Reviewing the counter-militancy strategy, Singh stressed heightened inter-agency coordination and proactive patrolling, particularly in vulnerable pockets of Chatroo and Marwah sectors, to prevent any militant movement or regrouping attempts.

He also emphasised strengthening the beat system through regular patrolling, maintenance of updated beat books and the generation of real-time field intelligence to support counter-terror operations.

The meeting also reviewed follow-up action on previous security directions, recent crime trends, investigation progress and disposal of cases to ensure prompt and lawful action.

Singh further reviewed enforcement drives against narcotics trafficking and illegal transportation of bovines, directing officers to intensify operations, stating that such activities often have links to organised crime networks that can impact the overall security environment.