J-K SSP reviews security in terror hotbed of Kathua

Jammu, Dec 3 (PTI) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma on Wednesday reviewed security in Kathua, a district on the Jammu and Kashmir border.

She directed police to keep a close watch on overground workers (OGWs) and maintain a proper record of the movement of the migratory population.

The district, located along the International Border with Pakistan, has been notoriously used for infiltration into the Union territory.

The district has witnessed increased terror activities and several encounters over the past two years.

Sharma, along with several police officers, conducted an extensive area-familiarisation tour in Kathua and visited security checkpoints at Keerian Gandyal, Bhagthali, Kharkra, Goond and Saidpur Naka.

She also visited Nagri, Mahichak, Sakta Chak, Ghatti, Juthana, Barnoti, Budhi Barwal, Logate, Chak Drab Khan, Sheller Morh, and Kathua city for familiarisation, identifying locations that require special attention. T The SSP also chaired a meeting at the Police Post Industrial Estate and heard the grievances of the locals.