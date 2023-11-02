J-K: Student sprays pepper spray at self-defence event in Kupwara school, 13 students fall unconscious

Srinagar, Nov 2 (PTI) Over a dozen students of a government school in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district had to be hospitalised after they fell unconscious during a self-defence event on Thursday, officials said.

One of the students sprayed pepper spray during the self-defence event due to which 13 female students fell unconscious, they said.

Officials said the students were immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.

A self-defence event was conducted for students at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in the Handwara area of the north Kashmir district during the day.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Superintendent of Associate Hospital GMC Handwara, Dr Aijaz Ahmad, said 13 students were brought to the hospital. After treatment, their condition is stable, he said.

He said the students had a reaction to the spray, and that there was no need to worry. PTI SSB SSB SKY SKY