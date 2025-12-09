J-K: Supply of cardiac devices to Jammu super speciality hospital disrupted; inquiry ordered

Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir health department on Tuesday initiated a detailed enquiry into the alleged cessation of supply of cardiac devices and stents by four private suppliers, threatening the lives of many patients, officials said.

Taking stern action over the alleged disruption in supply, an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain its reasons, fix responsibility, and take remedial measures to prevent recurrence, they said.

The department has also ordered closure of medical shops linked to the four suppliers through the drug controller for violating various rules.

The suppliers of healthcare equipment to the Super Speciality Hospital, Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu highlighted the need for timely release of payments amounting to around Rs 30 crore pending with the health department, following which supplies to the hospital were stopped.

Taking serious view of the situation, the health department arranged supplies from alternative sources, and services have been restored, officials said.

Simultaneously, stringent action has been initiated against the four vendors by shutting down their medical shops, they added.

The department has written to the police along with corroborating CCTV footage, for registering an FIR over alleged theft of cardiac stents by the vendors.

Officials expressed dismay over the step taken by the vendors in the wake of delayed payments, putting the lives of patients at risk.

"It amounts to murder. There should have been some responsibility. Payments may get delayed at times, but one cannot push patients into the mouth of death by such a harsh step," an official said.

Four suppliers associated with Amrit Pharmacy had stopped the supply of cardiac devices and stents to the cardiology department of the Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu, contending that their payments had been delayed for the past few months, due to which they were unable to continue supplies, officials said.

"Despite repeated assurances that payments will be released very shortly, they have refused to restore supplies. This act of a criminal nature by the suppliers amounts to endangering the lives of the common masses of Jammu," the officer asserted.

The healthcare suppliers serving the Super Speciality Hospital, GMC Jammu, highlighted the pressing need for the timely release of pending payments of around Rs 30 crore under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

Due to these unpaid dues from Amrit Pharmacy and the State Health Agency, distributors are no longer receiving fresh supplies from their parent companies, the vendors said.

Because of the non-availability of stocks, they had no choice but to pause deliveries to the Super Speciality Hospital starting Monday, they said, expressing hope that the situation would be resolved quickly. PTI AB ARB ARB