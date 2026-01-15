J-K: Suspected IED recovered in Rajouri, defused

Rajouri/Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) Security forces on Thursday recovered a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing around three kilograms in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

The recovery was made during an anti-terror operation launched in Kakora village under the jurisdiction of Manjakote police station, they said.

Officials said that based on specific intelligence inputs, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kakora village.

During the operation, the suspected material was recovered from a forest area, which was later examined by the Bomb Disposal Squad and found to be a suspected IED, they said.

The IED, weighing around three kilograms, was destroyed through a controlled mechanism, they added.