J-K: Suspected infiltrator nabbed with modified AK rifle, ammunition near IB in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 12 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an alleged infiltration bid along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu district on Friday and arrested a "suspected person" with a modified AK-type rifle and ammunition, police officials said.

The accused -- identified as Abdul Khalik -- was arrested over alleged suspicious movement near the International Border (IB) in the Pargwal area, they said.

He was carrying a weapon and was handed over to Khour police station for further investigation and legal proceedings, police said.

A senior officer said a modified AK rifle, ten rounds, a magazine and a drum magazine were recovered from the accused, a resident of Rajouri.

"He had intruded from across. He was caught by the BSF and handed over to the police," the officer said.

The officer said he is being sent to the Joint Interrogation Centre for questioning to ascertain his involvement in terrorist activities and the organisation he is working with.

As per unconfirmed reports, he belongs to the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist outfit.

The BSF has put troops on alert along the IB from Jammu to Kathua sectors and has been conducting combing operations in the areas along the IB for the past fortnight as part of its winter strategy, officials said.