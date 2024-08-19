J-K: Tarigami urges ECI to allow 'already struggling' print media to carry adds during MCC

Srinagar, Aug 19 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami Monday sought an exception from the Election Commission and allow print media to carry advertisements during the operation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in view of the "financial challenges" faced by the industry in the region. "In light of the recent implementation of the MCC in Jammu & Kashmir, I write to draw your kind attention to the challenges faced by the print media fraternity. With the MCC in place, advertisements related to development have been suspended from the date of announcement of polls, until the completion of elections," Tarigami said in a letter to CEC Rajiv Kumar.

While adherence to the MCC is crucial, it is important to consider the severe impact this decision has on the "already struggling" print media industry in the region.

The print media fraternity also endured significant financial losses during the MCC imposed for the recent Parliamentary elections, and they are now facing similar circumstances, the letter read.

The CPI(M) leader said the suspension of government advertisements, which serve as a critical source of revenue, has "exacerbated their difficulties".

"Given the importance of a vibrant and functional media in a democracy, and in view of the financial challenges faced by the print media fraternity, it would be highly appreciated if an exception to permit advertisements distribution is made at the earliest," he said.

This would not only provide print media with much-needed relief but also ensure their sustainability, enabling them to continue playing a vital role in society especially during the electioneering process, he said.

"Your generous consideration and approval of this request will be highly appreciated," he added.