J-K: Terror accused confesses to crime; sentenced to 4 years, 4 months

Srinagar, Dec 18 (PTI) An accused in a terror case in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir has been sentenced to four years and four months imprisonment after he confessed to involvement in the crime, a police spokesman said here on Thursday.

"In a major boost to the fight against terrorism, Police in Pulwama have secured conviction in a terror-related case, after the accused confessed his involvement before the court through video conferencing," the spokesperson said.

He said the case was registered on December 1, 2020 under Sections 16, 18, 19 and 20 of the ULA(P) Act, Section 307 of IPC and Sections 7/27 of Arms Act.

The convict has been identified as Zamir Sadiq Lone, who was arrested in November 2021.

The case also involved three other accused terrorists, who were eliminated in earlier security operations, the spokesman said.

"Upon conclusion of the trial, the court sentenced the convicted accused to four years and four months of imprisonment, along with a fine of 10,000," he added. PTI MIJ SHS