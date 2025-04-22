J-K terror attack: Cong asks govt to take accountability, seeks all-party meeting

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday asked the government to take accountability for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir instead of making "hollow claims" on the situation being normal in the Union Territory, and demanded that an all-party meeting be called to take political parties into confidence.

The opposition party denounced the terror attack as a blot on humanity and said it should not go "unanswered effectively".

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people and injuring several others, according to officials.

Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge also condemned the "deadliest attack" in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The entire nation is united in fighting the scourge of cross-border terrorism," Kharge said in a post on X.

"These dastardly targeted attacks are a blot on humanity. News reports indicate that precious lives have been lost.

"On behalf of the Congress party, my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured. India's national security is paramount and we urge the government of India to take corrective measures to ensure the same," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the news of tourists being killed and injured in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam was extremely condemnable and heartbreaking.

"I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

"The whole country is united against terrorism. Instead of making hollow claims on the situation being normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the government should now take accountability and take concrete steps so that such barbaric incidents do not happen in the future and innocent Indians do not lose their lives like this," he said.

Expressing sadness at the dastardly terror attack on innocent tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region, Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday stressed the need for a deep resolve to defeat these violent forces and called for building "the broad social consensus against terror that existed in the past".

Sonia Gandhi asserted that the entire country stands united against terror.

"I am deeply saddened and devastated to learn of the dastardly terror attack on innocent tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region. Resorting to violence is an act of cowardice and needs to be condemned in no uncertain terms," she said in a statement.

"I understand the pain of families who have lost their loved ones and extend my deepest condolences to them. I also pray for the complete and speedy recovery of those injured," Sonia Gandhi said.

She said the entire country stands united against terror.

"We share a deep resolve to defeat these divisive and violent forces. We need to work to build the broad social consensus against terror that existed in the past," she said.

It is imperative that the safety of our citizens is ensured and peace is restored to the region, the former Congress chief added.

The Congress condemns in the strongest possible terms the dastardly and cowardly terror attack on tourists in Kashmir, party general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the recovery of those injured," he said.

"This is a time for exhibiting a cohesive collective will. The Union government should immediately call an all-party meeting and take all political parties into confidence. This attack cannot and must not go unanswered effectively," he added.

The Congress' media department head Pawan Khera said, "We urge the government to call an all-party meeting to give concrete shape to the collective resolve to combat terrorism." Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also denounced the attack as a highly condemnable and shameful act.

"Targeting unarmed and innocent civilians is a crime against humanity. This is completely unacceptable. The whole country stands united against terrorism and strongly condemns it," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

"According to reports, many tourists have been killed in this attack. May God grant peace to the departed souls. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," she said.

The attack took place around 3 pm when terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley in Pahalgam and started firing at tourists, who frequent the place which is often dubbed "mini Switzerland" because of its lush green meadows.

The attack came at a time when US Vice-President J D Vance is on a four-day visit with his family. He was in Rajasthan on Tuesday. PTI SKC ASK KSS KSS