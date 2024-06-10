J-K terror attack: Eight from UP's Gonda among those injured

Gonda (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) Eight members of a family from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district are among those injured in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials here said. Gonda District Magistrate Neha Sharma said eight devotees from the district have been injured in the attack.

All of them have been evacuated by the relief and rescue team and admitted to hospitals. While six of them are residents of Bhikharipur, two are from Majhgawan, Sharma said, adding all are related.

Terrorists opened fire at the bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, killing nine and injuring 41.

The 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the barrage of gunfire and fell into a deep gorge near Teryath village of the Poni area.

The DM said she has spoken to family members of the survivors and assured them of all possible help from the administration.

"We are keeping an eye on the situation. Some of the injured have been shot at, while many are seriously injured as the bus fell into the ditch. Some have to undergo surgery. A magistrate and a deputy SP rank police officer from the district are being sent to Jammu today itself to help the victims," the DM said.

Suryanath Gupta, a resident of Bhikharipur village, said eight members of his family had left for Jammu on June 4 to offer prayers at the Vaishno Devi shrine.

While one of his family member has been admitted to the government hospital in Katra, the rest have been admitted to the hospital in Jammu.

Suryanath, citing the details shared by his daughter-in-law Neelam Gupta, said terrorists started firing on the bus following which it fell into the gorge.