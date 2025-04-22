J-K terror attack: Govt vows 'harshest consequences' for perpetrators, parties say it 'must not go unanswered'

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The deadly terror attack targeting tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday drew strong condemnation and outrage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the perpetrators will not be spared and their evil agenda will never succeed.

The opposition, at the same time, demanded accountability claiming the government's claims of normalcy in Kashmir have fallen flat, with the Congress seeking an immediate all-party meeting and stressing that the attack "must not go unanswered effectively".

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Speaker Om Birla were among the leaders who said the attack on innocent citizens is utterly unpardonable and condoled the loss of lives.

Home Minister Amit Shah briefed Prime Minister Modi, who is in Saudi Arabia, and rushed to Srinagar to take stock of the situation after one of the biggest terror attacks in recent times.

Terrorists struck in the picturesque Baisaran in Pahalgam which is the favourite hotspot of tourists from across the country, gunning down 26 people and injuring several others.

Describing it as a dastardly and inhuman act that must be condemned unequivocally, Murmu said, "Attacking innocent citizens, in this case tourists, is utterly appalling and unpardonable. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones and my prayers for the quick recovery of the injured." In a post on X, the prime minister said, "They (terrorists) will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger." Modi also conveyed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the attack.

"I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," he said.

Before leaving for Srinagar, Shah said he held a meeting with the officials concerned via video conferencing.

"Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences," Shah said in his post on X.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, who was in the national capital, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka and a few senior officials accompanied the home minister.

"Anti-terror ops launched to neutralise terrorists. Entire nation is angry and the blood of our forces is boiling. I want to assure the nation that perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families," Manoj Sinha said on X.

The Congress said the terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam is a blot on humanity and the government should ensure accountability instead of making hollow claims about normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The entire nation is united in fighting the scourge of cross-border terrorism," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

"These dastardly targeted attacks are a blot on humanity. News reports indicate that precious lives have been lost. On behalf of the Congress party, my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured.

"India's National Security is paramount and we urge the GOI to take corrective measures to ensure the same," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the news of the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam is extremely condemnable and heartbreaking.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families, he said the whole country is united against terrorism.

"Instead of making hollow claims on the situation being normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the government should now take accountability and take concrete steps so that such barbaric incidents do not happen in the future and innocent Indians do not lose their lives like this," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the "act of violence is utterly reprehensible". She also said perpetrators must "not go unpunished".

BJP chief J P Nadda said the brutal targeting of innocent civilians in this cowardly attack is highly reprehensible.

"Modi Government follows a Zero-Tolerance Policy against terrorism. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared. The Union Home Minister is visiting the affected area, and the Hon. Prime Minister is personally monitoring the situation. We are committed to supporting all the affected families and will provide all necessary assistance," he said.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby termed the terror attack on tourists near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir as "extremely unfortunate".

He was, however, critical of the BJP, asking how such an attack would take place if everything was well in Kashmir Valley.

"The Indian National Congress condemns in the strongest possible terms the dastardly and cowardly terror attack on tourists in Kashmir today....

"This is a time for exhibiting a cohesive collective will. The Union Govt should immediately call an all-party meeting and take all political parties into confidence. This attack cannot and must not go unanswered effectively," Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said on X.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said two teams — one of senior officers and another of police personnel — have been dispatched to J-K The people from the state were among the victims.

"We are closely monitoring the developments. All necessary support will be extended. Please be assured, the Government of Karnataka stands firmly with those affected," he said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the horrific images of the terrorist attack are heartbreaking.

The central government needs to ensure an environment of security in Jammu and Kashmir with the highest level of priority, only then can the lives of local residents and tourists remain safe, he said.

BSP chief Mayawati said the government should take this incident with utmost seriousness and take strict action.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann condemned the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Saini said strict action would be taken against those who carried out this "cowardly and heinous act, they will not be spared".

The attack took place around 3 pm when terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam and started firing at tourists, who frequent the place which is often dubbed as 'mini Switzerland' because of its lush green meadows.

The terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, a high-ranking official said without getting into details.

The terror attack came at a time when US Vice President J D Vance was on a four-day visit to India along with his family.