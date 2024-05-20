J-K terror attack: Injured tourist couple showing improvement in condition, say officials

Srinagar: Improvement has been noted in the condition of the tourist couple who got injured in a firing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam area last week, officials said here on Monday.

"Tabrez Khan and his wife Farah are undergoing treatment at 92 Base Hospital of the Army. They are both stable and their condition is improving," an official said.

While Farah was hit by a bullet in the shoulder, Tabrez sustained more grievous injuries as a bullet had hit his face, the official said.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the couple, hailing from Rajasthan, who were on their first visit to Kashmir along with their two kids, were alighting from a bus to have dinner at Yanner in Pahalgam.

The couple suffered injuries when motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire on them.

"They (couple) visited Pahalgam during the day and were going to a hotel for dinner. They were going inside a hotel for dinner after alighting from a Tempo traveller. Two men riding a bike came and opened fire. Farha got a bullet injury on the shoulder. Their two children were also with them," Tabrez's father Aslam Khan told reporters in Jaipur.