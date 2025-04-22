J-K terror attack: Mumbai Police on alert

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Mumbai Police are on alert following the deadly terror strike in Pahalgam in Kashmir that claimed 26 lives on Tuesday, an official said.

All senior police officers have been directed to remain alert in their jurisdictions, the official said in the night.

"All senior Police Inspectors (SPIs) and Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) are instructed to remain more alert and vigilant in their jurisdictions," he said, adding that police are conducting nakabandis (security checks) at various spots in the metropolis.

Terrorists struck in the picturesque Baisaran in Pahalgam, the favourite hotspot of tourists from across the country, gunning down 26 people and injuring several others.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India’s financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault. PTI ZA NSK