J-K terror attack: Russian ambassador, Israeli envoy, Ukrainian embassy express solidarity

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Envoys of Russia and Israel and the Ukrainian embassy here on Tuesday expressed solidarity with India following the terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar said he was appalled by the attack that claimed the lives of innocent civilians.

"Sad and appalled following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir which took the lives of innocent civilians. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and our support is for the security forces in their struggle against terror," Azar posted on X.

Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov and Ambassador of the Delegation of European Union to India, Hervé Delphin also took to X to express solidarity with India.

"Deepest condolences to the people and the Government of India over the heinous terror attack against tourists in Pahalgam. Russia resolutely stands with India," Alipov posted on X.

Ambassador Delphin wrote on the micro-blogging platform, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the despicable #Pahalgam terrorist attack against innocent tourists. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims & best wishes of recovery to those injured. The EU stands against all forms of terrorism. @MEAIndia @HMOIndia @kajakallas".

The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, a high-ranking official said without getting into details. It is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The Ukrainian embassy in India also expressed solidarity with India, as it urged that the "perpetrators should be held accountable".

"Ukraine is deeply concerned over the attack on tourists at Pahalgam, J-K, India. We endure the loss of life from terrorism daily and firmly condemn terrorism in all its forms. When innocent people are murdered, it brings unbearable pain. The perpetrators should be held accountable," the embassy posted on X.

US Vice President J D Vance, on his maiden official visit to India, and Second Lady Usha Chilukuri, also extended condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India," Vance, who is currently on a visit to India, said in a post on X.

"Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack," he said.

The post was reposted by the US Embassy in Delhi.

Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, is an expansive meadow ringed by dense pine forests and mountains and a favourite with tourists and trekkers.

Armed terrorists came into the grassland, dubbed 'mini Switzerland', and started firing at tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking and taking in the sights, officials said.

The spokesperson of the Israeli Embassy in India, Guy Nir, also took to X and expressed solidarity with the victims' families.

"Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terrorism," he wrote.

The message of solidarity for India also came from overseas.

"Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terror," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar posted on X.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the "brutal crime" has no justification whatsoever and its perpetrators will face a deserved punishment.

In a communication to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin extended condolences over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. PTI KND NB NB