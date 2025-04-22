J-K terror attack: Security beefed up across Jammu; various groups called for bandh, protests

Jammu, Apr 22 (PTI) Security has been beefed up across Jammu as various parties, including Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), have called for a general strike and protests on Wednesday to condemn a deadly terror attack on tourists in south Kashmir's Pahalgam tourist resort.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The 26 deceased included two foreigners and two locals, a high-ranking official said, without getting into details.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress, Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jammu bar association, Vishva Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal have separately called for a day-long ‘Jammu bandh’ on Wednesday as a mark of protest against the innocent killings in the gruesome attack.

They have also announced separate protests to denounce the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Officials said a high-level security meeting, jointly chaired by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, was held at the Police Control Room here late this evening to chalk out a strategy to deal with the situation.

The meeting reviewed the situation and decided to further strengthen the security grid to maintain peace and law order, the officials said.

They said additional police and paramilitary forces have already been deployed in sensitive areas across Jammu as a precautionary measure.

Appealing to people of Jammu to observe a complete strike on Wednesday, PCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the killing of innocents by terrorists is not acceptable.

“A complete bandh will be observed to send a strong message that terrorism on our soil is not tolerable. The bandh is also to express solidarity with the families of the victims,” he said.

The Congress has also asked all its leaders and workers of the Jammu urban and rural blocks and frontal wings to assemble at the party headquarters on Wednesday morning for a protest against the terror attack.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), VHP, the Dogra Front and the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, besides the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, lawyers and various market associations have also called for protests in the city on Wednesday.

Mission Statehood president Sunil Dimple staged an anti-Pakistan protest in Jammu city, while reports of agitations also came in from various district headquarters, including Doda, Kathua, Kishtwar, Rajour and Poonch. PTI TAS NB