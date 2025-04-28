J-K terror attack: Youth Congress workers protest near Pakistan High Commission

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) were detained on Monday after holding a protest near Pakistan High Commission here against the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The terrorists killed innocent and unarmed people. They must be dealt with strict action. Every Youth Congress member and every single Indian wants justice for the victims. A strong response should be given to terrorism," a protestor told PTI Videos.

Scores of party workers and supporters, including Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national media in-charge Varun Pandey, took out a march from Teen Murti Chowk to the Pakistan High Commission raising slogans and holding placards.

The protestors shouted patriotic poems like 'Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil main hai' (The desire for sacrifice or revolution is in our hearts).

Heavy police and paramilitary forces were deployed to stop them but the workers crossed all barricades and reached close to the Pakistan High Commission, where they were detained. PTI BM BM RUK RUK