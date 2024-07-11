J-K terror attacks: Karan Singh urges govt to shift Jammu division back under Nagrota Corps

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Expressing concern over the recent terror attacks in the Jammu region, veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Thursday urged the government to shift the Jammu division back under the Nagrota Corps from Western Command in Chandigarh to ensure better and integrated dominance of the area.

In a statement, the former Jammu and Kashmir governor said the spate of terrorist attacks in the Jammu region are a matter of great concern.

"I trust the civilian and military authorities are making every effort to track down the militants as soon as possible. My deep sympathy to the bereaved families and prayers for the recovery of those wounded in these attacks," said Singh, the son Hari Singh, the last Maharaja of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I do have one suggestion for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. For many years, the Jammu Division was under the Nagrota Corps whose headquarters are hardly thirty miles away from Jammu. Some years ago, for some obscure reason, the Jammu Division was removed from Nagrota and placed under Western Command in Chandigarh, over 200 miles away," he said.

"I think that the old system should be retained to ensure better and integrated dominance of the area in a militancy environment. To keep the area under constant surveillance, it would be useful to enhance the strength of the troops. I, therefore, suggest that the Jammu Division be returned to the Nagrota Corps," Singh said.

His remarks come at a time when terror activity has increased in the otherwise peaceful Jammu region with terrorists managing to carry out five attacks within a span of one month -- between June 9 and July 8. PTI ASK ASK TIR TIR