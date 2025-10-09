J-K: Terror hideout busted in Kupwara; AK rifles, rocket launchers recovered

Srinagar, Oct 9 (PTI) Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district and recovered a sizeable cache of arms and ammunition, officials said on Thursday.

Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said a joint operation was launched by the Army and police on Wednesday in the Brijthor forest area in Warsun, Kupwara following a specific intelligence input.

"During the search, security forces busted a hideout and recovered two AK series rifles, four rocket launchers, a huge cache of ammunition and other war-like stores," the Chinar Corps said in a post on X. PTI MIJ ARB MPL MPL