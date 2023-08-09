J-K: Terrorist associate arrested in Bandipora

Srinagar, Aug 9 (PTI) Security forces arrested a terrorist associate linked with proscribed outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF), in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Police along with the Army and CRPF arrested the terrorist associate at a checkpoint established at Kehnusa Bandipora in north Kashmir, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman identified him as Aatif Amin Mir, a resident of Manzpora Aloosa Bandipora.

A hand grenade and other incriminating materials were recovered from Mir’s possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation initiated, he added. PTI SSB SSB DV