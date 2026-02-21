J-K: Terrorist hideout busted in Poonch; pistol, other logistic stores seized

Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) The army on Saturday busted a terrorist hideout in a remote village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized a pistol and other logistic stores, an official said.

The hideout was set up inside a natural cave and was unearthed during a search operation in the general area of Hari Budha bowl, the army's White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

During the systematic search of suspicious locations, including cave-like structures, the troops came across the hideout and effected the recovery, which also included clothing and eatables.

"The operation reinforces sustained surveillance and proactive domination of the area," the army said.