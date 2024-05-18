J-K: Terrorists fire on open tourist camp, Rajasthan couple injured

Srinagar, May 18 (PTI) Terrorists fired on open tourist camp near Pahalgam in south Kashmir, injuring a couple from Rajasthan, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Yanner in Pahalgam tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district late on Saturday night, they said.

"#Terrorist fired upon and injured a lady Farha R/O Jaipur and spouse Tabrez at Yannar, #Anantnag. Injured evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

The injured, residents of Jaipur, were admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.PTI MIJ BHJ