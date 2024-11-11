J-K: Thousands queue up in Baramullah for Army recruitment camp

Srinagar, Nov 11 (PTI) Thousands of youth lined up at an Army recruitment rally in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The aspirants queued up before day break at Ganthmulla in the hope of joining the Army, the officials said. The recruitment drive began on Monday and will continue till Sunday.

While some aspirants said they wanted to join the Army to serve the country, others said they just wanted to earn a decent livelihood.

"We are thankful to the Army for conducting this recruitment rally here. This is the first rally in Baramulla after 2019," said Malik Nasir, one of the several thousand aspirants. Nasir, who hails from Boniyar area of Baramulla district, said he wanted to join the Army so that he could serve the country.

Another aspirant, Shabir Ahmad, said he had come to the recruitment rally in search of a job. "Most of the candidates here are educated but there are no jobs. Most of us are trying our luck wherever there is an opening," Ahmad said.

As per the schedule announced for the rally, candidates from Baramulla, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Budgam and Bandipora districts will be screened and put through various tests before the final selection is made.

Candidates from Baramulla will be screened on the first two days, followed by candidates from Ganderbal and Budgam on November 13 and Kupwara and Bandipora on November 14.

November 16 and 17 have been marked as reserve days for completing the process. PTI MIJ SKY SKY