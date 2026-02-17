J-K: Three apprehended with brown sugar-like substance in Baramulla

Srinagar, Feb 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday apprehended three alleged drug peddlers from Pattan area of Baramulla district.

In a post on the official X handle of Baramulla Police, a spokesperson said 61 grams of brown sugar-like substance, 39 foil pouches and a weighing machine were recovered from their possession.

He said a case has been registered at the Pattan police station under Section 8/21-29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The spokesperson did not mention the value of the seized contraband substance.