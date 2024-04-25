J-K: Three drug peddlers arrested with heroin in Kathua

Jammu, April 25 (PTI) Three drug peddlers were arrested on Thursday from Kathua district here, and over 250 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession, police said. The accused have been identified as Sharief alias Bulli, Bhag Hussain alias Bhaga and Maskeen Ali, they said. A police team intercepted the trio in the Bhagthali area and recovered 284.41 grams of heroin, they said. However, the fourth accused in the case, Gulzar Ahmed alias Lahu, managed to flee, they said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, they added. PTI AB AB HIG HIG