J-K: Three drug peddlers arrested with heroin in Udhampur, Reasi

Jammu, Oct 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested three drug peddlers with heroin from two different locations in Udhampur and Reasi districts, officials said.

Sahil Singh of Mand and Amir Bashir Bhat of Kulgam were arrested after police recovered 5.26 gm and 3.52 gm of heroin while checking their vehicles, respectively, at Rehambal along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur district, a police spokesman said.

Another drug peddler, Kaka Ram from Aghar Jitto village, was arrested along with 2.6 gm of heroin at Nomain near Katra in Reasi district, he said.

Kaka Ram was riding a motorcycle when he was intercepted by police and subjected to frisking, leading to the recovery of the narcotic substance, the spokesman said, adding that he was heading to Katra from Jammu.

Three separate cases have been registered against the arrested trio under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesman said. PTI TAS ARI