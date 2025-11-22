J-K: Three drug peddlers held in Jammu; properties of 2 others attached

Jammu, Nov 22 (PTI) Three drug peddlers were arrested and properties of two others, including a residential house, were attached in different parts of Jammu division on Saturday, police said.

Additionally, over Rs 2 lakh and a large quantity of banned tablets were recovered from a house in Katra town of Reasi district, a police spokesman said.

Two drug peddlers were arrested from Miran Sahib and Ware House areas of Jammu and 18.35 grams and nine grams of heroin were recovered from them, respectively, the spokesman said, adding that another drug peddler was arrested from Kathua district.

In Reasi, the police raided the house of Renu Devi near Chintamani temple in Katra and recovered 100 capsules of Tramadol (controlled pain medication), 74 Alprazolam and 14 Petril tablets (sleeping pills) besides over Rs 2 lakh, he said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the money was proceeds of the illegal sale of controlled drugs, the spokesman said, adding that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway to identify the source of the drugs and to expose the network involved in the illegal trade.

Meanwhile, in a follow-up operation after the recent recovery of over 3.260 kg heroin worth crores, police recovered 278 grams of heroin based on the disclosure by one of the two accused, Karan Sharma, from his scrap shop at Preet Nagar area in Jammu, the officer said.

More arrests and recoveries are anticipated as the investigation progresses, with multiple leads being actively pursued, he added.

According to the official, police have attached the house of notorious drug peddler Sajjad Hussain Shah in Surankote area of Poonch district under provisions of the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA).

"The individual is a habitual offender and has been involved in multiple NDPS cases in the district. He is presently lodged in Udhampur district jail under PIT-NDPS (Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) proceedings," he said.

Additionally, a private car with a value of over Rs 22 lakhs belonging to a drug peddler was also attached in Udhampur district, he said.

The attachment followed investigation into a case registered against the accused Yousaf Joo, a resident of Pampore, he added.

The spokesman said investigations revealed that the vehicle was acquired from the proceeds of crime generated through narcotics trade.