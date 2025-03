Srinagar, Mar 13 (PTI) Three people were injured after a portion of a retention wall collapsed in the tourist resort town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, officials said.

A portion of the retention wall near the Pahalgam taxi stand collapsed due to incessant rain, they said.

Three people were injured in the wall collapse, the officials said and added they had been admitted to a hospital.