J-K: Three Jal Shakti dept workers dismissed for anti-national activities

Srinagar, Mar 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir government has dismissed three workers of the Jal Shakti department over their alleged involvement in "anti-national and subversive activities", officials said on Tuesday.

Among the three workers, two hailed from Kishtwar district in Jammu, while one belonged to south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

They were identified as Liyaqat Ali Bhagwan, a resident of Bhagwan Mohalla Huller in Kishtwar; Kousar Hussain Bhagwan, son of Mohammad Akbar Bhagwan and a resident of Hunjala in Kishtwar, and Showkat Ahmad Zargar, a resident of Iqbal Mohalla Bijbehara in Anantnag.

According to the dismissal order issued by Shaleen Kabra, the financial commissioner of Jal Shakti department, Liyaqat was working as a need-based casual labourer and was posted at Berwar in Kishtwar.

Kousar Hussain was also working as a need-based casual labourer at Huller under PHE Sub-Division in Kishtwar, while Showkat was a daily-rated wager in Bijbehara, the order said. PTI SSB RUK RUK